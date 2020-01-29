Miami Co. Board of Elections no longer under administrative oversight

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Board of Elections was informed Tuesday by the Ohio Secretary of State that they were no longer under administrative oversight.

The board had been on administrative oversight for the past year after more than 6,000 votes went uncounted in the 2018 November General Election.

Laura Bruns, Board of Elections Director said, “We have accomplished everything they’ve asked us to do and are being left to do like all other county boards of elections.”

The board is making efforts to prevent any other miscounts of votes.

“If anyone sees anything, has a question or this doesn’t look, we’ll stop what we’re doing, figure it out and makes sure that its accurate,” said Ian Ridgway, deputy director.

Below is part of the letter from Secretary of State Frank LaRose:

“Last January, upon taking office, I learned of the omission of over 6,000 votes from the Miami County Board of Elections unofficial and official canvasses of the November 6, 2018 General Election. In response, my office began an investigation and placed your Board under Administrative Oversight. The investigation determined human error was at fault, and in response we put in place specific requirements the Board must complete in order to be removed from Administrative Oversight, and more importantly, regain the trust of the voters of Miami County. I am pleased to report that those requirements have been enthusiastically achieved and I am officially removing the Miami County Board of Elections from Administrative Oversight. ”