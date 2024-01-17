** The video above shows coverage from 2023 **

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centerville City School District has set three meetings for the community to discuss crucial financial topics.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, school district leaders will provide information directly to community members regarding district finances and the upcoming levy in March. The first meeting is scheduled to take place at Magsig Middle School Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

Local residents can expect to hear information regarding proposed reductions and district financing.

“The two community meetings we held in December gave us better insight into the questions and concerns surrounding school finances,” said Jon Wesney, superintendent, Centerville City Schools. “We want to continue that collaboration and maintain open communication with our community.”

Voters in Centerville and Washington Township rejected the 5.9 mills levy on Nov. 7, 2023. On March 19, voters will head back to the polls to decide whether to approve or reject the district’s levy totaling 3.9 mills.

Community members will have the opportunity to provide firsthand feedback to leaders. Centerville and Washington Township residents are able to have up to 3 minutes to speak.

Meetings will also be held on Thursday, Feb. 22 at Watts Middle School cafeteria and again Wednesday, March 13 at the Tower Heights Middle School cafeteria. Both meetings are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.