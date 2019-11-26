McDonald re-elected Trotwood mayor by 5 votes, recount set for Dec. 4

TROTWOOD, Ohio – After counting provisional and absentee ballots, incumbent Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald was re-elected to the office by five votes.

The certification of the election in Montgomery County took place Tuesday morning, which included counting provisional and absentee ballots. On Election Night, McDonald’s opponent, current Trotwood city councilwoman Yvette Page Nelson, had won by two votes.

Due to the small margin, an automatic recount is set to take place on Dec. 4th.

