McDonald re-elected Trotwood mayor after recount

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mary McDonald will remain the mayor of Trotwood after an official recount declared her the winner by six votes, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections held a recount Wednesday of multiple races, including the Trotwood mayor race. McDonald came out the winner, defeating Yvette Page by six votes.

Page initially won the mayor’s race on Election Night, edging McDonald by two votes. After provisional and absentee ballots were counted, McDonald won by five votes. Due to the closesness of the race, an automatic recount was triggered.

The election will be certified at the next Montgomery County Commissioners meeting.

