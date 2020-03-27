Mayor Nan Whaley walks you through how to vote in the Ohio Primary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley released a video explaining the new voting process for the Ohio Primary.

New legislation passed by the Ohio General Assembly this week will allow Ohioans to vote by mail until April 28. Whaley said those who still need to cast their ballot need to go to the Montgomery County Board of Election website and print an absentee ballot request form. When filling out the form be sure to enter March 17, 2020, as the date of the election.

Once you mail in that form to the Board of Elections, your ballot will be sent to you. It must be returned via mail with a postage date of no later than April 27 or dropped off in person.