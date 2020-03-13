1  of  2
Breaking News
Trump to hold news conference as he seeks to calm virus fear Augusta National to postpone The Masters, ANWA, Drive Chip & Putt
Live Now
UD discusses cancellation of NCAA Tournament
Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

Louisiana presidential primary postponed over coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WGMB) — Louisiana will postpone next month’s presidential primary due to coronavirus concerns, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced.

The primary, scheduled for April 4, will now take place on June 20.

Ardoin said the action was taken out of an abundance of caution for voters, officials and all of the residents of the state.

“The threat we face from the COVID-19 virus is an unprecedented threat and unlike any we have faced,” he said.

Ardoin also announced the May 9 Municipal General Election has been moved to July 25.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS