Local take on President Trump’s Tulsa rally

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Donald Trump held his first rally since the coronavirus pandemic began and many people are pointing to the lack of attendees in Tulsa, Oklahoma as a measure of his ratings.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of Cedarville University’s Center for Political Studies, doesn’t believe it is an indication of enthusiasm around his campaign.

“During the middle of a pandemic, it’s pretty impressive in some ways to get 6,000 people in an arena,” he said. “On the other hand, it really does stand in sharp contrast to 2016 when we saw the president pack out arena after arena.”

Whether its a reflection of the presidents supporters or the state of the country during a pandemic is yet to be seen.

As campaign season kicks up, both candidates are already making comments about one another in interviews and ads. Smith isn’t sure what the Trump campaigns strategy will be against Joe Biden based on Saturday’s comments.