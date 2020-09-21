LIVE: President Trump makes second campaign stop in Ohio

(WJW) – President Donald Trump is kicking off the week in the Buckeye State with two stops in Ohio.

First, the President visited Wright Brothers Aero in Vandalia for a private event Monday afternoon. The facility is a logistics company with the Dayton International Airport.

From there, Trump headed to Swanton for an event called “The Great American Comeback.”

It is open to the public, but tickets must be reserved to attendDoors open at 4 p.m. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Registering for tickets includes a COVID-19 waiver, stating that attendees won’t hold the president or venue responsible if they become sick.

Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden released a statement on President Trump’s visit to Ohio.

“President Trump has failed Ohio. From a bungled pandemic response that has cost jobs and lives, to openly calling for a boycott of Goodyear, to abandoning workers in Lordstown whose jobs he promised to protect — Trump has broken promise after promise and turned his back on the Buckeye State at a moment when we are in desperate need of real leadership,” Biden said.

The President will debate Joe Biden in Cleveland later this month.

The first presidential debate is set for Sept. 29 at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion. Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace will moderate.