Law Enforcement will increase security measures on Election Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Thousands more early voters cast their ballots Sunday; the end of the at-times-contentious election period is just two days away. Miami Valley law enforcement leaders report some people say they’re afraid to go to the polls.

“In 2016, there wasn’t this fear that there is now,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck says he’s had citizens tell them they’re scared to go to the polls on Tuesday after things they’ve seen on social media.

“There’s a lot of people trying to scare people away from the polls,” said Sheriff Streck. “Doesn’t matter what side you’re on, doesn’t matter who you’re voting for, everybody is doing it. There seems to be a reason they want people to stay away from the polls.”

As of now, Sheriff Streck says they have no intelligence reports of any warnings, threats or tips pertaining to Election Day but he says an unprecedented number of deputies will be ready to respond.

“I think just right now with everything going on, there seems to be a fear of the world and country out there and this election seems to be brought into that,” said Sheriff Streck. “It’s one thing to support your candidate and hand out material and things like that, but obviously we’re not going to let people try to intimidate others at the polls.”

Law Enforcement will be making its presence known on Election Day in the county which the sheriff says will give every person a chance to express their right to vote.

“We really don’t have intel on ‘you better be ready for this, this and this,’ but we’re going to make sure and ensure that anybody that wants to go to the polls and vote can go and vote and do it safely.” said Sheriff Streck.

Sheriff Streck said he’s aware that law enforcement throughout Miami Valley will have an increase of officers working on Election Day and will have a zero tolerance policy in Montgomery County.