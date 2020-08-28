Latta: USPS to Sort Mail at Ohio Facilities Through the Election

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) has ordered Northwest Ohio mail to be sent to the Mail Processing Plant in Cleveland instead of the Metroplex facility in Pontiac, Michigan through the 2020 election. The announcement was made after discussions with Representative Robert Latta (R-OH), according to a release from Latta’s office.

According to Latta, the USPS Headquarters has said that they will divert Ohio mail normally bound for the Metroplex Sorting Facility to the Cleveland facility from September 16, 2020 through November 14, 2020. Latta had formally requested this change in June and had reiterated his request during a recent phone call with USPS officials. Mail that had previously been sent to the Columbus sorting facility will still be sent there.

Congressman Latta has repeatedly raised concerns about election mail – including absentee request forms and absentee ballots – being sent through the Michigan facility. Latta said in a release that at least 1,000 absentee ballots had been lost or were severely delayed in the 2016 election, and his office had been contacted by a significant number of constituents about problems in the 2018 election and this year’s primary election. Nearly all the problems were traced back to issues at the Metroplex facility in Pontiac.

“The USPS is making the right decision to keep all sorting of Ohio mail in Ohio through the election,” said Latta. “With absentee voting expected to increase this year, my constituents deserve to know that their vote will be counted. While I’m hopeful that this will also improve the reliability and timeliness of ALL of my constituents mail for the next few months, I would like to see this change be made permanent. Getting the mail on time has been a problem in parts of my district for years, through no fault of the local post offices or letter carriers, who do a tremendous job. It’s been an operational problem, and this action by the USPS should go a long way to solve it.”