DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Registered voters in the state of Ohio wanting to participate in early voting for the special election only have until Sunday to do so.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s office says people are able to vote early for the special election until Sunday, Aug. 6, but only have limited hours to do so. County boards of elections across the state will be open for early voters on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

“Under HB 458, the Ohio General Assembly – with bipartisan support from Ohio election officials – eliminated Monday early voting hours to provide our county boards of elections with adequate time to prepare for the Tuesday election,” a release said.

“The bill provided discretion to the Secretary of State to reallocate those six hours of early in-person absentee voting previously available by adding hours on Monday through Friday of the preceding week.”

Early voting is prohibited on Monday, Aug. 7.

Polls will open on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 6:30 a.m., and will close at 7:30 p.m. To find your polling location, click here.