COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Voting deadlines are coming up as Ohio heads towards its second primary election this year, and one deadline ends Tuesday night.

Tuesday, July 5 is the last day to register to vote ahead of the August primary, the Ohio Secretary of State website says. According to Secretary of State Frank LaRose, you can register both online and in-person.

“The same three choices that Ohioans have had for close to two decades are gonna be available in this election,” LaRose said. “Beginning tomorrow, early voting will be starting, also four weeks of absentee voting. Or you can wait until Election Day, August 2nd, and vote from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. But it’s gotta start with being registered to vote.”

Early in-person voting will begin on Wednesday, July 6. According to the OSS website, early voting will continue through the Saturday, Sunday and Monday before Election Day.

Early in-person voting hours are as follows:

July 6-8: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

July 11-15: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

July 18-22: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

July 25-29: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

July 30: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

July 31: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

July 6 also marks the first day to mail your absentee ballots in.

On August 2, the website says that polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and collect votes from their communities until they close at 7:30 p.m.

“I think it’s fair to say that this is gonna be a smaller turnout election and so that’s why it’s so important that we get the word out and make sure as many people as possible can participate,” LaRose said.

To find a polling place near you, click here to contact your local Board of Elections.