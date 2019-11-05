LaRose answers questions concerning Ohio voter purge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Frank LaRose answered questions about the state’s voter purge this Election Day.

If a resident has been inactive in elections for six years, then the Secretary’s Office is required by law to remove you from the list of registered voters.

LaRose says voters should take responsibility to prevent being purged.

This includes keeping registration up to date and updating your personal information if you move.

“What we were able to do is put that list together, consolidate it, pull it together from each of the 88 boards of election and put it out there publicly with 88 sets of fingers on 88 different keyboards,” he said. “Of course, there’s a clear opportunity of human error, data entry error, and we found that those mistakes have been made. But different from in the past, we were able to correct them before the removals were processed.”

LaRose says people forgetting to change their address is the most common problem.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.