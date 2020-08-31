LaRose announces new voter registration campaign at Ohio barbershops and salons

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has announced a statewide poll worker recruitment and voter registration campaign with Ohio barbershops and salons.

LaRose announced the initiative in front of A Cut Above the Rest barbershop on N. High Street at 10:30 a.m., Monday.

“If people are going to gather at a barber shop and have a political conversation, the next step is you’ve got to be registered to vote,” said LaRose while talking with A Cut Above the Rest owner Al Edmondson. “If you really want to take it to the next level, sign up to be a poll worker so you can help make sure that your neighbors will have a free and fair election as well.”

Today we announced our partnership with barber and beauty shops throughout the state in an effort to recruit poll workers and boost voter registration.



I talked with Al Edmondson, owner of A Cut Above the Rest in Columbus, about why this is so important. pic.twitter.com/BBRfrevHw6 — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) August 31, 2020