COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has announced a statewide poll worker recruitment and voter registration campaign with Ohio barbershops and salons.
LaRose announced the initiative in front of A Cut Above the Rest barbershop on N. High Street at 10:30 a.m., Monday.
“If people are going to gather at a barber shop and have a political conversation, the next step is you’ve got to be registered to vote,” said LaRose while talking with A Cut Above the Rest owner Al Edmondson. “If you really want to take it to the next level, sign up to be a poll worker so you can help make sure that your neighbors will have a free and fair election as well.”
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- LaRose announces new voter registration campaign at Ohio barbershops and salons
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 895 new cases, 10 additional deaths
- 19-year-old charged with attempted murder in shooting of 2 Chicago officers
- Funeral for 1-month-old Averi Grabans to be held Tuesday
- Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale