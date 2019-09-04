Judge rules against Ohio voter purge lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – A judge has ruled in favor of Ohio’s potential voter roll purge.

The ruling came down Tuesday in federal court.

The Ohio Democratic Party sued Secretary of State Frank LaRose, claiming a purge of the voter rolls would jeopardize the rights of more than 200,000 Ohioans.

The group released a statement after the ruling, saying:

“It’s disturbing that this week’s planned voter purge will go forward even when the secretary of state’s office has admitted there is an ongoing investigation into errors that resulted in thousands of Ohio voters being improperly — and we contend, unlawfully — flagged to be removed from the rolls. The specter that any active voters are purged due to government error, and no fault of their own, is unacceptable. “We will continue to advocate for every eligible Ohio voter — no matter their partisan affiliation — to have the opportunity to cast a ballot and make their voices heard.” Ohio Democratic Party Executive Director Greg Beswick

The judge ultimately ruled that there is not enough evidence to support their claim.

A spokesperson for Secretary LaRose released a statement as well, saying:

“Obviously we’re happy about the court’s recognition of the unprecedented levels of transparency we’ve brought to this process. We’ll continue our work to carry out the law and our mission to run accessible, secure and accurate elections.” Spokeperson Maggie Sheehan

There is no word yet on an appeal.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.