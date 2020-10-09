Judge again blocks restrictions on ballot drop boxes in Ohio

This Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, shows a view of a ballot box on a counter prepared for early voting at the Warren County Board of Elections, in Lebanon, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked an order by Ohio’s elections chief that limits the number of ballot drop boxes available in next month’s election.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster called his move Thursday in the presidential battleground “essential to vindicate a vital constitutional right.”

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose moved immediately to appeal. The judge’s decision marked the second time in recent weeks that a judge has ruled against LaRose’s directive restricting drop boxes to a single location in each county. The voting rights group A. Philip Randolph Institute had asked Polster to reopen its case so he could reconsider an earlier ruling.

