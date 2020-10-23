John Kasich says Joe Biden has a shot to win the presidency, and in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The final presidential debate is over, the final days of the campaign are about to intensify, and political experts are making their projections and predictions.

Some 45 million Americans have already voted. With less than two weeks until the general election, sister station NBC4 sat down Thursday for an exclusive interview with former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican who has endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president.

“Michigan, and I look at Wisconsin, Minnesota and probably Pennsylvania, I think they are all in the Biden column,” Kasich said. “What is surprising to me is that Biden is competitive in Ohio. Biden could win Ohio. I still kind of think Trump will win, but I still think Biden is competitive here.”

That makes Biden competitive in a state where votes often fall along geographic lines.

“It’s the hockey stick, as I like to talk about,” Kasich said. “You know Ohio, on the western part of the state, it’s pretty Republican. Down South, it’s Trump country. But in the middle and the rest of the state, Biden is doing much better.”

Kasich says suburban women have had enough of what he calls the Trump chaos. Senior citizens are worried about the coronavirus pandemic. And Kasich predicts that working men and the college educated are leaning toward Biden, who already has the vote of Kasich.

“Because I’ve endorsed Biden, some people are, like, stunned, but you know, I have been bipartisan my whole career,” he said.

But Kasich says a win for Biden doesn’t mean everything will be fine. He says Biden will have to have the energy and fortitude to keep his party from going hard left.

Kasich, though, is firm in his endorsement, and he believes most voters have already made up their minds.

“I think you could fit all of the people who are undecided — remember, we used to say — in a Volkswagen, and I think that’s probably true even though they are making Volkswagens a little bigger and that could accommodate a few more undecideds.”