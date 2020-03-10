Joe Biden scheduled for Columbus campaign stop

Breaking News
by: NBC4i.com Staff

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden addresses a Super Tuesday event in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is making multiple campaign stops in Ohio Tuesday, including one in Columbus.  

Biden is scheduled to be at the Park Community Center at about 2 pm, Tuesday. He is then scheduled to travel to Cleveland to hold a rally at the Cuyahoga Community College Recreation Center, at approximately 8:15 pm.  

Biden’s stop in Ohio comes a week before the state’s primary election. 

Michigan and five other states hold presidential contests on Tuesday at a critical point in the Democratic race. 

Biden is looking to quash Bernie Sanders’ hopes of the nomination and cement his own front-runner status just a week after resurrecting his beleaguered White House bid with a delegate victory on Super Tuesday. 

