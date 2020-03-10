Joe Biden scheduled for Columbus campaign stop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is making multiple campaign stops in Ohio Tuesday, including one in Columbus.
Biden is scheduled to be at the Park Community Center at about 2 pm, Tuesday. He is then scheduled to travel to Cleveland to hold a rally at the Cuyahoga Community College Recreation Center, at approximately 8:15 pm.
Biden’s stop in Ohio comes a week before the state’s primary election.
Michigan and five other states hold presidential contests on Tuesday at a critical point in the Democratic race.
Biden is looking to quash Bernie Sanders’ hopes of the nomination and cement his own front-runner status just a week after resurrecting his beleaguered White House bid with a delegate victory on Super Tuesday.
