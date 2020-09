WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- The United States is less than 50 days from the 2020 Presidential Election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. With an estimated $7 billion likely to be spent on federal races this election cycle - according to the tracking firm Kantar - it's time to check-in and see where the polls are moving.

As of Wednesday, the Real Clear Politics average of polls showed Biden with a 6.2 percent lead in the national popular vote. Their breakdown shows Biden likely to capture at least 49 percent of the electorate, with President Trump holding on to 43 percent on average. The remaining voters are either still undecided or likely to vote for a third party. The race has remained relatively stable with Biden maintaining a lead of between five and 11 percent for most of the last year.