GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – With just a few weeks away from Election Day, Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance made a stop in Darke County on Sunday.

Several Republican candidates vying for local, statewide and national seats were in Greeneville at the Darke County Republican Party’s annual hog roast.

Vance kept his speech brief, focusing on issues he said were caused by Biden-administration policies.

“We have got to win our race and take back the United States Senate,” Vance said.

The focus of several of the candidates in attendance were to shift the majority to red in both the U.S. House and Senate.

“Having a Republican majority beginning this coming January is absolutely crucial,” Gov. Mike DeWine said at the event.

Republican J.D. Vance is running against Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan for the U.S. Senate seat.

Ryan is from Youngstown and served in Congress for nearly 20 years.

Vance is a first-time candidate who grew up in Middletown. He is a venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy.”

“All we’re doing is trying to correct the record and tell the truth about the fact that he votes with Biden Pelosi 100% of the time, and that if we want a different direction for the state of Ohio at the federal level, I’m the guy offering that,” Vance said in an interview during the event.

The latest poll from The Hill and Emerson College shows Ryan closing the gap on Vance, the candidates neck-in-neck in the poll.

Vance said he is not worried.

“I think we would win if the election were held tomorrow,” Vance said. “I think we want to win by a lot more come November 8th.”

Voters at Sunday’s rally wanted to hear what Vance will do to fix inflation and the economy.

“I’m going to be 69 in a couple of weeks, and, you know, I would like to retire before I’m 75” Miami County resident Kathleen Gibboney said. “I wanted to retire next year, but it isn’t gonna happen.”

“The big thing that we have to work on is energy policy,” Vance said. “We’ve got to get the cost of gas down, the costs of utilities down, the cost of diesel fuel down, because that’s what’s driving up the cost of everything else.”

Ryan spent Sunday canvassing in Akron.

Election Day is November 8. Ohio polls are already open Monday through Friday at county boards of elections for early voting.