DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There are 12 days until polls open and Ohioans will be voting on statewide issues driving a lot of interest like Issue 1, which involves reproductive rights.

If passed, Issue 1 would amend Ohio’s constitution to guarantee the right for people to make reproductive decisions themselves. This includes an individual’s right to get an abortion, and other forms of reproductive health care.

Those for and against Issue 1 in Ohio are stepping up their messages and campaigns, hoping to reach undecided voters before the final votes are cast on Nov. 7.

You’ve likely seen the political ads featuring Gov. Mike DeWine urging you to vote ‘No’ on Issue 1 this November. His messaging has been consistent throughout this election season.

“I just urge people to vote ‘No.’ A ‘Yes’ vote or if the ‘Yes’ wins, it will be enshrined in our constitution. And in all likelihood, it will be very difficult to change,” DeWine told 2 NEWS. “Again, it interferes with parents’ rights and it provides for abortion at any point, just not what a child needs, just not where most Ohioans are.”

A ‘Yes’ vote on Issue 1 would amend Ohio’s constitution “to ensure every individual has a right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive rights.”

Supporters believe a ‘Yes’ vote is necessary to protect Ohio women and the legal right to an abortion.

“Voting ‘Yes’ on Issue 1 is the only way to permanently protect reproductive health care, including the right to an abortion in our state constitution,” said Gabriel Mann, Communications Director for Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights. “Ohioans value personal freedom. Ohioans support abortion access for patients who need it.”

Those on both sides of the issue can agree on one point — with so much on the line, your vote this November is crucial.

“I would certainly expect a much higher turnout than we normally expect in an off year election,” DeWine said. “You know, we got some local issues up and then we’ve got these two big state issues.”

“Voter turnout is high this year and it’s important for you to have your voice be heard. So we’re encouraging everyone to go out to your counties, early voting location and cast that ballot before Nov. 7,” Mann said.

Early voting is ongoing. You can go to your local county Board of Elections office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through this Friday, Oct. 27.

There will be expanded hours next week, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day. Local Board of Elections offices will be open the weekend before Election Day, but will be closed on Nov. 6.

Polls open on Election Day, Nov. 7, at 6:30 a.m.

To find the entire voting schedule, including dates and hours, click here.