(WJW) — Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is working to get out the vote.

On Tuesday, Election Day, in-store and drive-thru customers can pick up a free glazed doughnut, whether they’re heading out to the polls or treating themselves for fulfilling their civic duty.

There are one Krispy Kreme locations in our area, which opens at 7 a.m.:

7783 Tylersville Road — West Chester Township

For more locations, click here.