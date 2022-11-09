Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once fondly referred to as a “bellwether” and often a swing state in major elections, Ohioans by-and-large elected candidates who were squarely and staunchly red in 2020 — and they followed a similar trend Tuesday night.

The Ohio GOP was projected by the Associated Press to win most of its statewide races in the midterm elections, and in every other race yet to be called as of late Tuesday night, Republican party candidates led their opponents — most by large margins.

In the biggest race of the night for the state, Republican and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance edged out Democratic member of Congress Tim Ryan for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman. The race garnered national media attention and regularly polled in a statistical dead heat.

Republican Mike DeWine, the incumbent, handedly defeated Democratic challenger Nan Whaley in the race for the governor’s office. Called earlier in the night than the U.S. Senate, results showed Whaley trailing DeWine by double digits, which was predicted in the bulk of independent polls leading into Election Night.

Ohio has not elected a Democratic governor in over a decade. Across the board, the highest titles within the executive branch have been held by the GOP since early 2011 — with a Democrat most recently sitting in the state auditor’s office in 1995.

Both chambers in the Ohio General Assembly will also remain GOP-led, Ohioans decided. And with one fewer member heading to the U.S. House in 2023, the lion’s share of seats again went to Republicans.

It’s not a new trend. In 2020, for the first time since the 1970s, Ohio pledged its electoral votes to the candidate who did not win the presidential election. While the country elected current President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump was the majority’s favored candidate.

An analyst for each party in the state agreed on one point Tuesday night: Democrats are not running campaigns that are winning with Ohioans.

GOP strategist Mike Gonidakis, a Columbus attorney and the president of Ohio Right to Life, said even with major wins, it was not necessarily time to for Republicans to get comfortable.

“We don’t take anything for granted, because let’s not forget, Barack Obama won Ohio twice,” Gonidakis said.

Still, Gonidakis chalked it up as a successful night for his party. “Candidates are talking about kitchen table issues to Ohioans: Jobs, the economy, health care. That’s what’s getting them across the finish line,” he said.

Democratic strategist Greg Haas said the biggest win of the night for Democrats in Ohio was Tim Ryan — even if he didn’t, ultimately, win.

“The Democratic Party, unfortunately, has been running races that don’t fit in Ohio very well,” Haas said. “He gave us a basis for saying, ‘Don’t write Ohio off, and reengage in Ohio.’ I mean this race could have looked a lot different if the Democrats nationally, in terms of Tim Ryan, had recognized you can win in Ohio.”