DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new year means new voting laws in Ohio.

Governor DeWine signed House Bill 458, which makes several changes, including what you must show at the polls in order to vote.

House Bill 458 has a wide-ranging impact, most notably on early voting and a new photo ID requirement. Officials need to have a photo ID, including a passport, state ID or driver’s license.

Before House Bill 458, Ohio residents did not need to show photo ID at the polls. Now, you will not be able to use paperwork like utility bills, bank statements or government checks.

There will now also be only one drop-box per county, with a quicker ballot turnaround.

Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek said these requirements will make the process run more smoothly.