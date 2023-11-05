DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you haven’t voted in elections yet this year, you may not be aware of a new Ohio law involving voter identification.

House Bill 458 was enacted in early 2023, making several changes to the way Ohioans vote. One of the big differences involves specific forms of identification when voting in Ohio.

Before the bill passed, birth certificates, social security cards, bills, bank statements and government checks were accepted means of identification when showing up at the polls. But now, photo IDs are the only valid form of identification.

Voters must bring an Ohio driver’s license or state-issued ID with them in order to be eligible to vote. A U.S. passport or a military ID are also valid identification.

To see a full list of acceptable forms of ID, visit voteohio.gov. If you do not have a valid form of identification, you are still able to cast a provisional ballot.

Early voting at county board of elections offices ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Polls will be open on Election Day, Nov. 7, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

