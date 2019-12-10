Groups: Ohio immigrants need more training, voter education

(AP) – Voting-rights advocates in Ohio are pushing back after the state’s elections chief referred over 350 apparent non-citizens for investigation last week.
Eleven groups, including the League of Women Voters, Common Cause and the ACLU, wrote Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Attorney General Dave Yost Tuesday. They said announcing such investigations when wrongdoing is so rarely found is harmful. They urged officials to add trainings and boost multi-lingual educational programs to assure immigrants understand and aren’t intimidated by the voting process.
LaRose says voter fraud is rare but enforcing the law is the best way to keep it in check.
