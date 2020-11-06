Greeneview Local Schools approves permanent levy, treasurer thanks community

JAMESTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents of Greeneview Local Schools voted to permanently renew a 20-year-old tax levy on Tuesday’s ballot. Unlike most school districts, the 0.5% levy will use income taxes instead of property taxes to fund things like teachers’ salaries and benefits, utilities and supplies.

Jacob McGrath, the district treasurer, said he wants to thank community members for their support, especially with the pandemic impacting household finances across the board.

“There’s a lot of stuff up in the air at the state and at the federal level right now, so having that local support is vital to maintaining the services that we can provide right now.”

Voters in the district approved the tax with 52 percent of voters agreeing to the levy and to 48 percent voting against it. McGrath said the believes the district has been able to renew the now permanent levy for the last 20 years due to their reputation for fiscal responsibility.

“We’ve done a lot of stuff to save money without trying to cut services. Two years ago, we did an HVAC project that actually ended up saving our purchase services $100,000 last year. We cut our energy costs at our middle school in half last year.”

He said they’ve also found alternative measures to accommodate an overflow of students at their middle school instead of building an addition. The most beneficial aspect of the levy’s approval, he said, is the sense of stability it will offer for students going forward.

“We’re not going to have to pass this levy again to maintain our funding, and that really gives us the security of maintaining the services that we provide right now to students without having to go out and ask for the money again.”