GREENE CO, Ohio (WDTN) – Issue number 1 on the November 2 ballot in Greene County this year is a “Proposed Sales and Use Tax” levy which would support criminal and administrative justice systems.

If approved, the sales tax would be a quarter of 1%, or for every $100 dollars spent in Greene County, 25 cents would go towards funding the levy.

“It’s not a property tax, it’s a sales tax increase,” said Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer. “You know, in Greene County with all the businesses we have along the I-675 corridor and elsewhere in the county, it’s estimated that 40 percent of the sales tax revenue that’s going to be generated will be from out of county residents.”

The funding would help construct a new building in Greene County which would house a new Greene County Jail, Adult Detention Center and Administration Center all under one roof.

The current Greene County Jail is 52 years old, and causes issues for both employees and inmates with leaking ceilings, broken pipes and rusting bathroom conditions for inmates.

Sheriff Fischer says he’s hopeful people will get out and vote ‘yes’ for the levy. “You look at cities. City council members are going to make decisions on where you live locally. So, you need to go out and show your opinion as to who should be doing those jobs, and who should be making those decisions. And, today’s the day to do that,” said Sheriff Fischer.

If the levy is approved on election night, this would last 16 years.