COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine is providing an update on Friday following his veto of an Ohio bill that would ban trans minors from receiving certain healthcare and prohibit trans girls from participating in female athletics.

DeWine is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. to outline directives for agencies to develop administrative rules following his veto of House Bill 68, the “Save Adolescents from Experimentation” and the “Save Women’s Sports” acts.

The governor vetoed the bill on Dec. 29 after the Statehouse passed the legislation on Dec. 13. The legislation could still go into effect given a three-fifths vote in Ohio’s House of Representatives and Senate would override the governor’s veto.

“Were I to sign House Bill 68, or were House Bill 68 to become law, Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government knows better what is medically best for a child than the two people who love that child the most, their parents,” said DeWine shortly after rejecting the measure.

H.B. 68 would bar medical professionals from providing treatment known as gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy, to trans children in the state. DeWine said he made his decision after visiting five children’s hospitals and speaking with families whose children undergo that treatment.

“They told me their child is alive only because they received care,” said DeWine. “These are gut-wrenching decisions that should be made by parents and should be informed by teams of doctors who are advising them. These are parents who have watched their children suffer for years.”

DeWine noted on Dec. 29 that he will proceed with drafting administrative rules to ban gender-affirming surgery on minors. DeWine said he is also instructing his administration to collect data on trans healthcare and to combat clinics that don’t provide adequate mental health counseling.

Lawmakers amended H.B. 68 to include House Bill 6 to prohibit trans girls from taking part in female athletics and override the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s trans student-athlete policy. H.B. 68 allows an athlete to sue for relief or damages if they are “deprived” of an athletic opportunity by a trans girl.

A similar measure in Idaho was rejected on Thursday by a federal judge who ruled that the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution’s guarantees of equal protection and due process give parents the right to get gender-affirming care for their children.