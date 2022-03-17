COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A debate among Republican candidates for governor in Ohio has been canceled.

That’s after GOP Gov. Mike DeWine declined to participate and former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci decided to follow suit.

The nonpartisan Ohio Debate Commission event had been scheduled for March 29. DeWine’s campaign manager has said voters already know DeWine well, because he meets with constituents daily and regularly fields questions from the media.

A third GOP gubernatorial candidate, former state Rep. Ron Hood, never returned organizers’ phone calls. That would have left central Ohio farmer Joe Blystone alone on the stage.