DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 2023 election season has officially begun in Ohio.

Ohio’s County Board of Elections began sending out ballots to active-duty military and overseas voters on Sept. 22. This officially opens the Nov. 7 general election, according to a release from Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

“I would like to thank all of the servicemen and servicewomen who are defending our interests overseas. Despite serving our nation on foreign soil, they remain highly engaged in our elections, and beginning today they will be exercising the very rights they defend and impacting the communities they’ll return to,” said LaRose.

The deadline for Ohioans to register to vote is Oct. 10. Early in-person voting and absentee voting begins on Oct. 11. Polls will be open on Nov. 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There are two state issues on the ballot this November. State Issue 1 involves reproductive rights and State Issue 2 involves the marijuana legalization initiative. Local issues vary by district and county. You can find sample ballots here.

For more information on the Nov. 7 election and how to vote, visit VoteOhio.gov.