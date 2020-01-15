Frank LaRose visits with Dayton League of Women voters

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose visited the Miami Valley Tuesday to talk about the upcoming 2020 election.

He visited the Dayton League of Women voters as part of the annual Capitol Chat.

During his stop, he ensured voters that the newer voting machines in the Miami Valley are secure from hackers thanks to a multi-million dollar investment.

“Ohio is leading the nation in cyber security,” he said. “We’ve put a really aggressive approach forward to make sure that Ohio is ready to fight off the attacks, whether they’d be from foreign adversaries or be from people that are trying to cause chaos.”

The Ohio primary is set for March 17.

