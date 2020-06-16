Skip to content
First-Time Voter Project
First-Time Voters: Delayed primary costs Ohio voters a choice in candidate
Video
WDTN First-Time Voters: Iowa caucus issues concerning, glad Ohio has primary
Election 2020: First-time voters concerned about global warming, political polarization
Video
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Red Cross testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies for limited time
Video
Stolen car driven into side of building on Delphos Avenue
Video
Lincoln statue to be moved after nearly a month delay
Video
Boonshoft Museum to open June 16
Video
Portion of Shroyer Road closed for pavement repair
Video
WPAFB: Employee at childcare center tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Weather in the Miami Valley
Traffic Map
County police chiefs condemn actions of officers responsible for death of George Floyd
DPS to provide school supplies for elementary students this fall
Badly beaten dead dogs, cats repeatedly dumped in Oklahoma City ditch
Video
‘I’d fight tooth and nail for him’: Florida man fights off gator to save dog
Video
Nintendo reveals 300k accounts hacked
Video
VIDEO: Dog rescued from landslide
Video
Mayor: ‘Racism is a moral affront to the diverse community of Springfield’
CNN crew released after on-air arrest while covering Minneapolis protests
Video
Turtle smashes through Georgia driver’s windshield
Video
Interactive Radar
Survey: National Weather Service simplifying watches, warnings, and advisories
Video
University of Dayton officials outline anti-racism efforts underway on campus
Video
