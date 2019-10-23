Fire department says levy would increase safety and services for Jefferson Twp.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) -The Jefferson Township Fire Department currently serves more than 6,000 people in a 27 square mile area. However, they say they are in need of more resources to keep the community safe. That’s why they are asking for residents of the township to vote “yes” on the fire levy that will be on the November 5 ballot.

This is a permanent levy that will increase property taxes. For a $100,000 home, the homeowner will pay $0.52 a day. For a $50,000 home, the increase would be $0.26 a day.

“We’re just looking for the citizens to support us in this. I know it is a huge commitment but we are committed to providing the best service for our community 24 hours a day,” said Jefferson Township Fire Chief Gene Lutz.

The levy would provide three main things for the department.

It would provide enough funds to hire more paramedics so that there can be around-the-clock paramedic service in the township.

The money would also be used to increase the current pay rate from $11-$12 an hour by a few more dollars. Enough to keep them competitive with neighboring departments.

Finally, they would use the money to purchase a “pumper tank” fire truck that could hold up to 3,000 gallons of water and would be useful in areas that don’t have hydrants or other sources of water.

“I think the cost is worth what we get out of it. It’s a great benefit,” said Ollen Landom, a Jefferson Township resident. “I think it’s a great thing. You really need to protect the community and i think this is a step in that direction “

Chief Gene Lutz says anyone with questions can feel free to contact him at 937 262-3591 Ext. 212.

