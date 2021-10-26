BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — On November 2, voters in Bethel Township will determine whether they’ll continue to fund police and emergency services. There are two levies on the ballot, a 4.9 mills levy for the fire department and a 1.0 levy for law enforcement.

Andy Ehrhart, chief of Bethel Township Fire Department, said, “We pride ourselves on a quick response and our service to our community. We’re a part-time fire department. We’re staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We’re out the door in under 90 seconds and most of our places we’re to within five to seven minutes of placing the call.”

The department is asking voters to approve a 4.9 mills renewal levy.

“What the fire levy does is basically pay for salaries for the fire department. It was originally approved as an increase in 2016 and we’re asking for renewal on that levy,” Ehrhart said.

Also on the ballot this year is a replacement levy to support local law enforcement. If approved, it would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $11 per year.

“The 1.0 police levy has been in place since 2000 and what we’re asking for there is to replace it with the current values of the township which will increase funds to allow us to continue the contract with Miami County Sheriff’s Office,” Ehrhart said.