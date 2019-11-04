Montgomery Co. completes final Election Day preparations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The final preparations are underway at the Montgomery County Board of Elections as voters will head to the polls Tuesday. The director of the board says early voting has been a success, and their new equipment is ready for Election Day.

There was a steady stream of early voters filing into the board office Monday. During lunchtime the line stretched out the door.

Director Jan Kelly says most of the hiccups have been worked out, and they’re expecting a quicker, streamlined process Tuesday. “They’re working great. We’re really excited about them and the voter response has been fabulous.”

The Montgomery County Board of Elections’ new voting machines are getting rave reviews from early voters. Turnout at the last municipal general election in 2015 was roughly 40%, but several statewide ballot issues drove more people to the polls.

“So that will drive people out, but I don’t expect a large turnout like we had in 2015.” Kelly and her team are using Tuesday’s election to set the course for a busy 2020: Ohio’s presidential primary is fast approaching on March 17th.

Kelly says, “We always do a smaller election for anything we change at the board of elections here in Montgomery County, so we have some time to work out some kinks.”

One unanticipated issue has already been addressed: the new voting machines were simply too big to fit in some buildings, so the board had to change several polling locations. 45,000 people are affected.

“Everyone should have gotten a little card in the mail in the past few weeks. But check the website or call our office to make sure you know where you’re going on election day.”

A big plus this election is there are fewer media cards that need to be downloaded, meaning results should be processed much quicker Tuesday night. “That’ll be pretty exciting for us here on the back end. Everybody wants the results right away, so hopefully we get out of here a little earlier and get the results to the public and to the secretary of state sooner.”

Polls are open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

