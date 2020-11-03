A look at the final day of early voting in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — According to Secretary of State Frank LeRose’s office, 3.4 million Ohio voters have cast their absentee ballot or voted early – shattering all previous records. Prior to this election, Ohio had never surpassed 2 million total votes in the entirety of the early voting period.

One Montgomery County woman has made it her mission to make sure local early in-person voters helped set a record high.

“I done gave about 30 rides to the polls so far today. I got a first-time voter in there right now,” said Pamela Williamson, who lives in Montgomery County.

She’s spent Monday driving voters to Montgomery County board of elections as the crowd of in-person voters held steady throughout the morning.

“It was awesome the lines are moving fast. It’s just a little wait but once you get in it was in and out,” said April Parson, who voted in Dayton.

In Miami County lines partially wrapped around the building.

“It’s quite busy. We’ve had a line pretty much since we opened up this morning,” said Laura Bruns, the director of the Miami County Board of Elections.

Ian Ridgeway, the deputy director said, “we’re just a little bit shy of 21,000 in-person compared to 10,000 in 2016. In terms of absentee ballots, we received back a little more than 14,000 also compared to 10,000 in 2016.”

“It wasn’t bad it’s all paper. I figured it would be computerized. It was quick and easy and they were very polite and courteous and helped you all the way through,” said Paul and Kathleen Riedel, voters in Miami County.

First-time voter, Tucker Raskay said, “It was a little nerve wrecking just because I’ve never been in this environment before, but it was easy when I got in there. It was kind of like taking a test at school.”