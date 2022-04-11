COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judicial panel says it will decide by Tuesday whether to temporarily block the results of U.S. House races in Ohio that have gone forward under an unresolved congressional map.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio announced the timeline Monday.

Side parties in a federal lawsuit over the state’s unresolved legislative maps have raised issues with Black representation under the congressional map that was used to formulate May 3 ballots.

They hope to stop those elections from being certified while court challenges at the state and federal levels proceed.