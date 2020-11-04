Fairborn City Schools levy passes, district to build new high school

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn voters approved a 5.83-mill bond issue Tuesday that will be used to build a new high school.

Fairborn City Schools said the new bond will last 37 years and pay to build a new high school, performing arts center and athletic fields. It will cost the average homeowner about $240 per year.

“With this new plan we build a new high school and try to get it built within three years,” said Fairborn City Schools Treasurer Kevin Philo “After those three years, we will move our current high school students to the new high school and move our middle school students to our existing high school. When state money becomes available, we will use that to build a new middle school.”