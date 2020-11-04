Fairborn building new high school and facilities after voters approve new tax levy

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN ) – The passing of a bond issue in Fairborn is making way for the construction of a brand new high school.

“This will have all new facilities,” explained Gene Lolli, superintendent of the school district. “Sports facilities, football stadium, a performing arts center that’s going to be phenomenal for our kids, state-of-the-art classrooms…this is going to be something for this community.”

It will cost the average homeowner in the community about $240 a year. The 5.38-mill bond will take $4 million for construction of the building, then put $1.38 million towards upkeep and repair costs.

The new high school will be built on 86-acres of land on Commerce Center Boulevard. The land was bought through a donation of $2.5 million from a graduate of Fairborn schools.

Lolli says he’s grateful to the community for its support.

“It passed overwhelmingly…which [says] a lot about this community and parents stepping up to continue having their kids in a positive learning environment,” he said.

Lolli says this week, the board of education will discuss pre-construction and the hiring of a company. It will join the list of other projects taking place in the district.

“This is a continued positive step, with our new Primary [school] we just moved in to [and] laying the foundation for the new Intermediate [school] any day now. This is just a continuation of going the next step and continuing to build into the 21st century,” said Lolli.