Exclusive: Expert weighs in on what to expect during the Harris-Pence debate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All eyes will be on Salt Lake City tonight for the vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris.

A political expert says this debate could carry more weight than usual with voters based on the age of President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“This year might be different because we have a 74-year-old president who has coronavirus and he’s running against a 77-year-old candidate,” said Lee Hannah, a professor of public and international affairs at Wright State University. “I think the stakes are higher than most years.”

With the health of both presidential candidates in question, a local expert says some people may be considering how either vice presidential candidate could handle ascending to the presidency.

“I think there’s more pressure on Mike Pence to have a good night and turn things around and to do something to make voters wary of Kamala Harris,” said Hannah. “I think a boring night, fight to a draw, I think the extent to which they get out of this debate without that is probably a win for the Biden team at the moment.”

A total of nine vice presidents have stepped into the president’s shoes to serve, the last one being in 1974. Experts encourage voters to not tune out the vice presidential debate because in reality, they could end up serving one day.

“This is their one opportunity to really make an impression and I’ll be honest, most of these events are pretty forgettable,” said Hannah. “I think people are going to be more attentive this year and you are right, there are no redo’s, they just get this one night.”

Overall, experts say there are two topics that will likely impact the Miami Valley the most.

“There are so many people in the Miami Valley who are in need of stimulus aid for small businesses and individuals who are still out of work,” said Hannah. “They may also spend some time talking about the military and of course being here by Wright Patt, our military personnel will be watching closely.”