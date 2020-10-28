Eric Trump holds ‘Make America Great Again!’ rally in Tipp City

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, is holding a “Make America Great Again!” rally for his father in Tipp City.

The campaign event is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. but doors opened at 3:30 p.m. It’s being held at Cedar Springs Pavilion, the same location both second lady Karen Pence and Donald Trump, Jr.

Tickets are obtainable here. They were available on a first-come first-serve basis, with only two tickets per phone number.

