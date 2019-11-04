Englewood voters to decide on fire, EMS levy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Englewood Fire Chief Bud Bergman says this is the first time in 20 years his department has had to go to voters for more money to support fire and emergency medical services.

“Pharmaceuticals, you know our drugs we have to purchase, the prices on them have gone through the roof. So has all the equipment we use. Inflation is just driving up prices,” said Chief Bergman.

Much of the department’s equipment is nearing their expiration dates.

“This truck here is 22 years old. It’s due for replacement so if we don’t get funds to replace it, that gets put off,” said Bergman.

That’s why he’s now asking voters to support a 2 mill levy. It would cost the owner of a home valued at 100 thousand dollars, a $60 a year tax increase.

“We just want to keep that good level of service, take care of the apparatus’, and the people and the community,” said Bergman.

The city had a general fund levy up for renewal but that was cancelled in hopes of passing this fire and ems levy. According to the city, much of their fund is used on emergency services.

“We’ve been doing the best that we can with what we have but it comes a time where we have to ask for some more money,” Bergman said.

The chief said if residents turn down the levy this time around they’ll likely see it again on the Spring 2020 ballot.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.