Election officials: Miami County absentee ballots in mail after vendor delay

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Miami County voters may still be waiting for the absentee ballots to arrive after vendor issues caused a delay.

Miami County resident Marjorie Deane is a regular absentee voter. She said she was worried when her absentee ballot did not arrive in her mailbox last week.

“When it didn’t come I thought alright, we’ll give them a little more time, maybe there’s a problem with the post office,” Deane said. “Then Monday was the holiday and then Tuesday I thought it should be here. Well then it didn’t come so I called the Board of Elections and started asking questions.”

Miami County Board of Elections Director Laura Bruns said the delay was caused by an issue with their vendor Midwest Direct, a company located in Cleveland.

“Number one, they had way more applications for ballots than they expected,” Bruns said. “Their equipment did not work as quickly as they thought it would as well.”

Several Ohio counties, including Miami County are affected by the delay.

Bruns says the ballots have arrived at the post offices in Miami County and went out for delivery Thursday and should arrive by the end of the week.

Deane did not received her ballot by Thursday afternoon, but she said she was relieved knowing it is on the way.

“My concern was, what if it doesn’t get here in time to mail it back so that it will get in in time,” Deane said.

As of Tuesday, more than 15,930 absentee ballots have been requested in Miami County.

Bruns said no one should be worried that the absentee ballots were delayed to prevent them from voting.

“Nobody wants their ballots to count more than we do,” Bruns said. “Everything we do we do in a bipartisan way. We are working nonstop to get those ballots to be counted.”

Bruns said those counties had a conference call with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to address the problem.

Moving forward, Miami County absentee ballots will be printed and mailed right from the elections office.

Bruns said the office prepared and mailed around 1,000 absentee ballots Thursday.

If the absentee ballots do not arrive by Monday, give the Miami County Board of Elections a call at 937-440-3900.