Election Day: What you need to know about casting your vote Tuesday in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley voters are heading to the polls Tuesday, May 4 for the third time since the pandemic began.

On the ballot this time around are three candidates for Dayton mayor, seven commissioner candidates as well as Huber Heights mayor and council.

People will also cast their vote on a number of local-non partisan issues, levies and bonds.

At the polling places in Montgomery County, you can expect new voting systems. COVID-19 safety precautions will also be followed.

If you didn’t already send your absentee ballot in the mail, you have until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to get it to your local board of elections.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m.