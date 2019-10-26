Election 2019: Pleasant Hill levy would fund EMT hires, new fire building

PLEASANT HILL, Ohio (WDTN) – The village of Pleasant Hill needs EMTs – a 4.89-mill emergency services levy would bring funds to hire them and build a new building for its fire and ambulance services.

Stan Fessler, president of the Pleasant Hill and Newton Twp. Joint Fire Board, said the town is facing the same issues as many cities and villages across the country – it can’t find volunteers.

“A lot of departments are running into the same thing,” Fessler said. “They can’t get staffing.”

Sixty-three percent of the funds from the levy would fund EMTs for its ambulance service, 37 percent would fund a new fire building that can house the town’s ambulance and fire vehicles.

The current building, which Fessler said is at least 50 years old, is too small for current fire vehicles. One fire truck has only an inch or two of clearance under the bay doors. Fessler said if the water tank isn’t full, someone has to hold the door up manually for the truck to get out of the building.

A meeting room was converted to hold two beds for two EMTs for night shifts. Fessler described the accommodations as sparse.

“With paid EMS staying overnight, we put a couple of beds in it, one in each corner,” Fessler said. “It’s not private and not conducive to a male/female environment or if someone is married and uncomfortable.”

Fessler said the department began hiring part-time EMTs to fill in the void of volunteers. The department is hoping to have 24/7 ambulance service without having to rely on neighboring departments.

The village purchased five acres of land south of town near the Sunoco gas station and the Dollar General store on Ohio 48. The current building has two roll-up bay doors on one end. The proposed building would have four bays for fire vehicles and at least one bay for an ambulance.

Fessler said if the levy doesn’t pass, the board would be going back to the ballot.

“We definitely need operating funds to pay ambulance staff,” Fessler said. “We’ll either be back with the same levy or have to do an analysis. If we don’t get the station and we want to keep emergency services we will have to pay EMS folk.”

An information meeting on the levy is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. at the firehouse on West High Street.

