Early voting underway ahead of Election Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mayor Nan Whaley took advantage of early voting Monday, along with several city commissioners.

The election is next Tuesday, but the Mayor says she votes early every year, and she is encouraging everyone to make their voices heard this election season.

“I want to make sure my vote is counted. I don’t have to wait in line, I can get here and get it out of the way, but I make sure I can use my voice for the future of our democracy,” Mayor Whaley said.

The Board of Elections is open every day from 8 am until 7 pm.

