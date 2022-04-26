DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We are officially one week away from the May primary election. Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose released early voting numbers, showing thousands of Ohioans have already cast their ballot.

As of Tuesday, 182,496 absentee ballots have been requested by-mail or in-person and 100,809 votes have been cast statewide.

Ohio is one of 18 states that allow early voting on Saturdays and one of six states that allow early voting on Sundays. Overall, LaRose said Ohio’s early voting period is 21 percent longer than the national average.

Montgomery County Board of Elections (BOE) said they have enough poll workers to operate the upcoming primary, but will always welcome more assistance.

“We continue to ask those interested in helping protect democracy will come out and help,” said Director Jeff Rezabek.

This year, Montgomery County BOE had to re-draw maps for precincts and polling places. Rezabek said voters should be on the lookout for a postcard in the mail of updated polling locations.

“We did have a typo on a zip code for a specific voting location, it does not affect the location,” said Rezabek. “We just transposed some numbers so we apologize, but we are doing everything we can, all the locations are set and ready to go, we are just waiting for May 3rd.”

Voters still have time to cast their ballots. There are extended polling hours this week, as well as this weekend. Early voting ends Monday, May 2, 2022