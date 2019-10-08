Early voting open with Election Day four weeks away

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Early voting for the 2019 general election is now underway as Election Day is four weeks away. Dozens of issues are on the ballot in communities throughout the Miami Valley.

Off-year elections typically see significantly lower turnout than a presidential election year or even a midterm. But on November 5, voters will control who represents them and how their tax dollars will be spent.

Jan Kelly, the Director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, says, “If you were affected by the tornado, we have a tornado icon on our website that tells you where to go. There were just two locations that have changed as a result of the Memorial Day tornadoes.”

364,592 registered voters in nearly every community in Montgomery County will have choices to make on Election Day. Dayton voters will choose two city commissioners and three members for the board of education. Centerville will also elect members to the board of education, and Trotwood will elect their next mayor.

Kelly says, “I don’t think the turnout will probably be as great this year as it was in 2015, but we’re always prepared for 100%.”

More than 30 ballot issues will be decided in Montgomery County: in West Carrollton a new measure would raise 44 million dollars for a new high school, junior high, and two buildings for younger grades. Englewood will decide on a levy for fire and EMS services, and Riverside will again vote on a levy to improve streets and bridges.

The Board of Elections will upload 2,000 fewer data cards on Election Night, significantly cutting down on the time it should take to process results.

Steve Harsman, the Deputy Director at the Board of Elections, says, “We fully expect to be able to release the voting results in a quicker manner because of the streamlined procedures that we’re changing.”

Early voters must go to the Board of Elections office at the county building on third street, not their local polling location. Those hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

