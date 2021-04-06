Early voting for 2021 Ohio Primary Election begins Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is reminding voters that early voting starts Tuesday in the 2021 Primary Election.

Ohio is one of just 20 states that allows early voting on Saturdays and one of just five that has statewide early voting on a Sunday, according to a release.

“This primary season is just as important as any other election, and with elections happening across 60 counties, it’s going to have a big impact in communities across Ohio,” said LaRose.

The early voting schedule can be found here. Ohioans can find their early voting location by visiting their county board of elections.



Additionally, absentee ballots may begin being sent Tuesday to those who have requested one.